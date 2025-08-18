Fire and police crews called to Far East El Paso neighborhood

UPDATE: El Paso Fire says A condition 1 fire was originally reported, it was later upgraded to a condition 3, meaning there was a large response from crews.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire and police crews have been called to a house in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the city and county alert system.

We do know officials were called to Ditton Ct., not far from the Socorro ISD Student Activity Complex.

According to the alert system, units were called to the neighborhood just after 3 a.m. Monday.

We are working to learn more information on what type of incident they were called to.

There was a medical response requested, but as of right now we do not have any information on any injuries.

We are reaching out to officials to learn more information at this time.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to learn more about the incident and we will continue to bring you updates as they come in.