Police asking for help finding truck linked to fatal crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a truck believed to have been involved in a fatal crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday.

"The truck may have damage to the right side," investigators explain. They add that the pickup truck is believed to be dark in color. They do not have any additional details on the truck's make or model.

Police identified Oscar Lopez, 52, as the man who died in the early-morning crash.

Call the El Paso Police non-emergency line at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

Update (4:50 PM): El Paso Police officials announced Oscar Lopez, 52, died after a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the northeast this morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 AM. Special Traffic Investigators say a truck was driving south on the boulevard when it swerved to avoid a collision. Investigators say the driver lost control of the truck and it went into oncoming traffic, hitting two cars.

Lopez, who was driving in one of the other two cars, died at the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY (August 18, 2025): One person is in the hospital after a crash in Northeast El Paso. Special traffic investigators are on the scene at the 13100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. after police were notified of the crash at 5:30 a.m.

We have a crew en route to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.