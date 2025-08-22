New Details: El Paso Fire Department lieutenant arrested for intoxication assault after car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 obtained court documents that reveal new details about the events leading up to the crash allegedly involving an El Paso Fire Department lieutenant. Lieutenant Manuel Esquivel Alvarez is charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle (DUI/DWI).

The crash happened on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 on Gateway East at Stanley Street in El Paso's Lower Valley. The court documents state that Alvarez was traveling home from Cabo Joe's when the crash happened.

Officers reported that Alvarez looked "off balance and smelled the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and person." Court documents state that Alvarez had told officers "he had two or three tall beers."

Court documents state that the victim, who was riding a Pink 2019 Can-Am Ryker Rally, suffered "a fractured (broken) pelvis and a several fractured (broken) ribs."

Update (august 21, 2025): El Paso Fire Department Lieutenant Manuel Esquivel Alvarez is charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle (DUI/DWI), according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police officers arrested Alvarez on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 after he was allegedly involved in a crash that seriously injured one person.

ABC-7 was at the scene of the crash and captured images of a blue sedan that had come to rest on top of a purple vehicle.

The City of El Paso confirmed that Alvarez has been employed with the city as a Fire Lieutenant since February 2008.

"The City evaluates all situations involving employees on a case-by-case basis in accordance with applicable laws and regulations," a city spokesperson explained. "In all cases, due process is important, and we believe it is only fair to allow that process to take its course before drawing any conclusions."

The city could not release any further details due to its policy of not discussing personnel matters publicly.

Jail records show that Alvarez was released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 after posting a $15,000 surety bond.

ORIGINAL STORY (August 19, 2025): A crash on Gateway East at Stanley Street seriously injured a person this afternoon. The crash happened at 5:05 PM.

Emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Another person suffered minor injuries.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene now.