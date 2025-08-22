El Pasoan convicted of uncle’s murder, sentenced to 27 years in prison

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A jury has convicted Angel Hinojos, 23, of murdering his uncle in May 2022. Hinojos received a 27-year prison sentence for the murder.

Hinojos was outside the Jalisco Cafe in Segundo Barrio with his aunt and uncle, Maria and Jesus Lopez on May 29, 2022. A spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office says that Hinojos shot and injured his aunt, and shot and killed his uncle, whom he lived with at the time.

The case went to trial on August 12, 2025, and the jury started deliberating on August 19, 2025. They returned a guilty verdict after three hours of deliberations, the DA's Office spokesperson says. The next day, the jury heard testimony and evidence at Hinojos' sentencing hearing.

"Testimony and evidence was presented in the sentencing hearing on Aug. 20, and the jury began deciding on a sentence the following day," the spokesperson explained. "After three hours of deliberations, the jury denied the defendant was moved by 'sudden passion' prior to committing the fatal shooting and handed down a sentence of 27 years in prison."