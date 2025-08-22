Irvin High placed on hold after classroom incident
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Irvin High School was placed on a HOLD protocol today after "an isolated incident" in a classroom.
El Paso ISD officials say they placed the campus on HOLD as a precaution while law enforcement responded to the incident.
El Paso ISD officials say there in an active investigation going on now.
Read the district's full statement below:
"Earlier today, an isolated incident occurred in a classroom at Irvin High School. As a precaution, the campus was placed on a HOLD protocol while staff and law enforcement responded immediately to the situation. As this is an active investigation we cannot share any further information.
The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority, and all actions are being taken in accordance with district policy."