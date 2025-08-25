Police identify man who died in motorcycle crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officials just identified the person who died in the motorcycle crash in northeast El Paso Sunday morning as Edward Herrera, 55.

Special Traffic Investigators say Herrera was traveling west on Fred Wilson "at a high rate of speed," when his motorcycle hit a curb and then a road sign. He flew off the motorcycle and died from his injuries, police officials say.

Update: EPPD initially told ABC-7 the crash happened on Railroad Dr., but our ABC-7 crews did not see anything at that location.

Instead, our crews found a large police presence off Spur 601 and Airport Road, just south of Biggs Army Airfield.

ORIGINAL STORY (August 24, 2025): One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso.

El Paso Police say it happened on the 6800 block of Railroad Dr., which is not far from the Underwood Golf Complex.

Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the scene.

ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene, and we will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.