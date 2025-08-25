Las Cruces teen charged with assault after shooting in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers arrested 18-year-old Las Cruces resident Elijah Gabriel Marquez Duran and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police officials say that on August 14, 2025, Marquez was involved in a shooting near the intersection of Enchanted Springs Road and Willy Mier Street in northwest El Paso.

Elijah Gabriel Marquez Duran (Courtesy: EPPD)

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found the victim, a 41-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

Crimes Against Persons detectives found and apprehended Marquez on August 20, 2025. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY (August 14, 2025): A shooting seriously injured one person in northwest El Paso this afternoon.

The shooting is happening near the intersection of Enchanted Spring Road and Bluff Creek Street, in a residential area near Transmountain.

The FireStar helicopter landed at the site to take an injured person to a local hospital.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:03 PM.

