El Paso Police look for ‘endangered’ missing person

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are looking for George Ramsey, 69, who is considered an endangered missing person.

Ramsey was last seen on the 2800 block of Brady Place in east El Paso, just north of Eastwood Middle School. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, knee-high socks, and black shoes.

Courtesy: Texas DPS

Police officials say Ramsey has an intellectual disability and that his disappearance is a threat to his own health and safety.

"Anyone with information regarding this missing person, should contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4072," police officials expained.