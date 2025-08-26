Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

El Paso Police look for ‘endangered’ missing person

Texas DPS
By
Published 1:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are looking for George Ramsey, 69, who is considered an endangered missing person.

Ramsey was last seen on the 2800 block of Brady Place in east El Paso, just north of Eastwood Middle School. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, knee-high socks, and black shoes.

Courtesy: Texas DPS

Police officials say Ramsey has an intellectual disability and that his disappearance is a threat to his own health and safety.

"Anyone with information regarding this missing person, should contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4072," police officials expained.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content