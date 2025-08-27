Murder-suicide investigation in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officials say that they are investigating a murder-suicide on the eastside.

When police officers got to the house, located on the 11800 block of Chelita, yesterday, they found Jose Urieta, 58, with a gunshot wound to his head. They also found Lourdes Urieta, 58, dead inside of the home.

Crimes Against Persons detectives believe that Jose Urieta shot Lourdes Urieta and then himself.

"The Medical Examiner’s Office will complete their portion of the investigation," police officials explain. "The investigation continues."

