9 people injured in crash on I-10 at Lomaland

Update (11:46 AM): First responders say one person was seriously injured in the crash. Five people suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Another three people were evaluated at the scene by first responders but refused transportation to the hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are on the scene of a crash on I-10 near the Lomaland exit. The crash involved a semi-truck, police officials say.

I-10 East at Yarbrough is shut down right now. Police have not provided any information on possible injuries.

The crash happened just before 10:56 a.m. today. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene.