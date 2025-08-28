Skip to Content
17-year-old arrested, jailed for allegedly resisting arrest

EPPD
By
New
Published 10:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officers arrested Hendrix Lee Flores, 17, and charged him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

The El Paso Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force found Flores driving a car that had been reported stolen. Texas DPS officers then tried to stop Flores, but he kept driving. He eventually stopped at Spur 601 and Loop 375 and officers arrested him.

Officers booked Flores into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.

