Woman arrested after pit bulls escape, maul man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Laura Mendez Gonzalez, 51, and charged her with attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury. They booked her into jail on a $25,000 bond.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that Mendez Gonzalez, who lives in Juarez, left the dogs unattended at a house in San Elizario. She would return to the house once a week to give the dogs food.

The dogs escaped on August 26, 2025, looking for food and water. The two pit bulls allegedly mauled a 60-year-old man. He suffered life-threatening injuries to his neck and limbs. Deputies say he lost consciousness due to severe blood loss and had to be admitted to the ICU for emergency treatment.

Animal Control found the dogs and seized them. Detectives arrested Mendez Gonzalez on a warrant soon after.