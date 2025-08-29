Deputies looking for theft suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing from a store on Zaragoza.

The alleged theft happened at 1551 North Zaragoza Road in east El Paso.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office describes the suspect as a Hispanic male with long black hair that goes below his shoulders. He also has a black beard and a mustache.

Courtesy: EPCSO

The suspect was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt that read "Animal," blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

"Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 273-3800 ext. 5455," Sheriff's Office officials say.