Deputies arrest young adults after baby found riding in truck’s front passenger seat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff deputies arrested two people and charged them with endangering a child.

The deputies stopped Mark Galindo, 22, as he was driving on the 14700 block of Horizon Boulevard.

When deputies got to the cab of Galindo's pickup truck, they saw the passenger, Evelyn Villa, 20, holding a nine-month-old child on her lap.

The child was not properly restrained, according to a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that Galindo and Villa placed the child "in imminent danger of serious bodily injury due to their reckless and negligent actions."

Officers booked the pair into the El Paso County Detention Facility on $1,000 bonds.

This happened on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.