Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Shooting near Salopek Park in Las Cruces injures two people

LCPD
By
Published 5:43 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two people are injured after a shooting near Salopek Park in Las Cruces.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, the two people were involved in a shooting near the park, on Salopek Boulevard, around 4:30 p.m. today.

Courtesy: LCPD

"One victim was ground transported to a local hospital while a second victim was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso," Las Cruces Police posted on social media this afternoon. "Police have no information on their conditions."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575)-526-0795.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content