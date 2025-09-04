Shooting near Salopek Park in Las Cruces injures two people

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two people are injured after a shooting near Salopek Park in Las Cruces.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, the two people were involved in a shooting near the park, on Salopek Boulevard, around 4:30 p.m. today.

Courtesy: LCPD

"One victim was ground transported to a local hospital while a second victim was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso," Las Cruces Police posted on social media this afternoon. "Police have no information on their conditions."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575)-526-0795.