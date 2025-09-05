Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

One dead, one injured in crash on Corona Rd.

Doña Ana County Public Safety
By
New
Published 10:11 AM

ORGAN, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person died and another was injured in a crash on Corona Road in Organ early this morning.

The crash happened at 2:30 this morning. Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue crews responded.

Courtesy: Doña Ana County Public Safety

Emergency crews airlifted the injured person to the hospital for treatment. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: Doña Ana County Public Safety

"Please avoid the area as there are downed power lines in the area," Doña Ana County Public Safety posted on social media. "El Paso Electric has been notified and will work to assess and repair the damage."

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content