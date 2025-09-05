One dead, one injured in crash on Corona Rd.

ORGAN, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person died and another was injured in a crash on Corona Road in Organ early this morning.

The crash happened at 2:30 this morning. Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue crews responded.

Courtesy: Doña Ana County Public Safety

Emergency crews airlifted the injured person to the hospital for treatment. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: Doña Ana County Public Safety

"Please avoid the area as there are downed power lines in the area," Doña Ana County Public Safety posted on social media. "El Paso Electric has been notified and will work to assess and repair the damage."