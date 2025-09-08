Men arrested after assault in Cincinnati Entertainment District

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested two men after a confrontation with a security guard in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Nima Dhendup, 25, is charged with assault on a public servant. Menda Wangchuk Dorgi, 25, is charged with resisting arrest, search, or transport.

Nima Dhendup (Courtesy: EPPD)

Investigators say the security guard was trying to escort a vomiting patron out of a bar on the 2700 block of North Mesa when Dhendup hit the guard.

Officers arrived to find 30 to 40 people yelling and the security guard trying to detain Dhendup.

Menda Wangchuk Dorgi (Courtesy: EPPD)

"While officers were assisting the victim, Dorgi continued to intervene and ignored officers' commands," El Paso Police officials explained. "As a result, Dhendup and Dorgi were charged," and put into jail. Officers booked Dhendup on a $10,000 bond and Dorgi on a $5,000 bond.