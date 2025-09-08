Shots fired at Young Park Saturday evening

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials confirmed to ABC-7 that there was a shooting at Young Park Saturday evening.

Trujillo said that officers were dispatched to Young Park where they were able to locate shell casings in the park.

He also said that there were no victims at the park.

Trujillo also said there were several vehicles which were pulled over in the area.

Two individuals were arrested on misdemeanor charges however Trujillo was unable to confirm if they were connected to the shooting.

Young Park is the same park where three people were killed and 15 others were injured in a mass shooting earlier this year.