New Details: Fabens man accused of soliciting a minor

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained new court documents in the arrest of Joe Hector Miranda, 47. Miranda is accused of criminal solicitation of a minor.

The court documents state that Miranda asked to see a teen boy's genitalia in exchange for $100. Investigators say the victim was walking to a friend's house when Miranda walked past him and made the offer.

Investigators say that the victim was able to make it to the friends house to call 911. A short time later, officers were able to track down Miranda while he was still walking through the neighborhood. He told officers he was "just walking around to clear [his] head."

After running a check on Miranda, officers learned he is a registered sex offender who was out on bond.

ORIGINAL STORY (September 5, 2025): Sheriff deputies arrested Joe Hector Miranda, 47, on Thursday and charged him with criminal solicitation of a minor.

A 13-year-old notified the deputies that a man had come up and offered money in exchange for viewing the victim's private parts. This happened on the 100 block of SE River Street.

Deputies found Miranda and identified him as the suspect. The deputies detained Miranda and took him to the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he is now being held without bond.

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with additional information regarding Miranda to come forward," a spokesperson for the office said. "The Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting children and ensuring that offenders who prey on minors are held accountable."