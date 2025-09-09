Fort Bliss soldier arrested in Las Cruces, charged with aggravated battery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Fort Bliss soldier is facing aggravated battery and other charges in Las Cruces. Las Cruces Police say that Ryder Scott is charged with aggravated battery on a household member causing great bodily harm, false imprisonment, interference with communication, and battery against a household member.

Officers arrested Scott on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 10 p.m. Investigators say he became angry with the victim after a dispute. He allegedly made threats against the victim, police officials say. Scott is also accused of trying to strangle the victim, police say.

Courtesy: LCPD

Fort Bliss officials confirmed that Scott is a private working as an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. The Fort Bliss officials also confirmed that Las Cruces Police Department officers arrested Scott.

The 1st Armored Division is cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues.

According to new court documents obtained by ABC-7, Pvt. Ryder Scott is facing interference with communication, aggravated battery involving strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, and battery against a household member after a confrontation with his partner.

Officers were dispatched to a residential area after a receiving a call where a female could be heard screaming, according to court documents.

Police say when they arrived they found a male outside the house who was identified as Pvt. Ryder Scott. They also found the victim inside the house.

According to court documents, the victim had been trying to break up with Scott for about 3-4 months. Investigators say Scott kept calling her and posting on social media..

The victim and Scott took a drive to discuss their relation when Scott allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and tried to take control of the vehicle, police say.

The victim said she became scared and called 911 when Scott grabbed her phone and ran off with it preventing her from continuing the call.

Court documents say after giving up from trying to get her phone back, the victim returned to her car where Scott chased after her back into the car and a struggle occurred.

According to the victim, Scott prevented her from screaming during the struggle by covering her mouth and nose, he also allegedly pulled her hair and allegedly put her in a chokehold.

The victim said she was able to escape from Scott and ran to her residence where Scott caught her again and allegedly placed her in a bear hug.

Later, the victim's aunt, grandma , and grandfather were able to push him out of the residence, they told police.

