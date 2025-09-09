Skip to Content
One dead, another injured after East El Paso shooting

today at 4:46 AM
Published 4:44 AM

UPDATE: El Paso Police say 2 people were shot outside of a home.

A man in his 30's died as a result of his injuries. A woman in her 20's was taken to the hospital.

Traffic in the area is being diverted .

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been hospitalized after an East El Paso shooting early Tuesday morning, according to El Paso Police.

Police have not disclosed the extent of the person's injuries.

The Crimes Against Persons unit has been called out to the scene.

The shooting happened around 3:36 a.m. on Dale Douglas Dr. near George Dieter Dr., according to officials.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

