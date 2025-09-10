Woman dies after 19-year-old disregards stop sign, crashes into her car: Texas DPS

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after a crash on I-10 outside of Van Horn Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Harlingen, Texas resident Kelvin Matthew Lee-Armenta, 19, was traveling west on the access road trying to avoid a Texas DPS Trooper.

Officials say that at the same time, Alpine, Texas resident Martha Zabrosky, 64, was traveling north on US-90. She was approaching the intersection when DPS officials say Lee-Armenta disregarded a stop sign and hit Zabrosky's car.

The Justice of the Peace pronounced Zabrosky dead at Culberson Hospital. Emergency crews rushed Lee-Armenta to UMC, where he was last listed in stable condition.

Texas DPS says that the crash is still under investigation.