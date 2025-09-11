City of El Paso’s former chief military officer arrested for assault

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Paul Albright, the City of El Paso's former chief military officer, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member on September 4, 2025.

According to jail records, the incident leading to Albright's arrest happened on August 29, 2025. The jail records show that Albright paid the $2,5000 bond and was released the same day of his arrest.

Paul Albright appears in a booking photo taken September 4, 2025 (Courtesy: EPPD)

Albright announced through a post on Indeed this week that he is moving on from his position with the city.

"This is not an end-it is a transition," Albright posted on Indeed. "I plan to return to the workforce in 2026 with renewed strength and the same passion for service, leadership, and community that has guided me throughout my career."

ABC-7 has reached out to the City of El Paso for comment on Albright's departure. We have not yet heard back.