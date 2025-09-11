Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Fire at Coachlight Motel in Las Cruces

LCPD
By
Published 11:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Coachlight Motel on South Motel Boulevard in Las Cruces caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

First responders got to the fire just before 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire at the front door and windows of a downstairs unit. The city says that the fire was contained within 15 minutes of the firefighters' arrival. The unit is considered a total loss.


Firefighters were called to a commercial structure fire on the 300 block of S. Motel Blvd. on Wed., Sept. 10, 2025.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and estimating the damage.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.