Fire at Coachlight Motel in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Coachlight Motel on South Motel Boulevard in Las Cruces caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

First responders got to the fire just before 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire at the front door and windows of a downstairs unit. The city says that the fire was contained within 15 minutes of the firefighters' arrival. The unit is considered a total loss.



Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and estimating the damage.