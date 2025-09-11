Second suspect arrested in deadly Salopek Park shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police have made a second arrest in the shooting at Salopek Park that resulted in the death of Julia Clark, 19, on September 4, 2025.

Officers arrested Elijah Sambrano, 18, on Wednesday. He is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery that may cause death or bodily harm and tampering with evidence, according to an LCPD spokesperson.

Officers arrested co-defendant Apolinar Rosales, 18, earlier this week.

Update: New court documents obtained by ABC-7 show why Apolinar Rosales was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Rosales is being charged in the death of Julia Clark, who died Saturday at the University Medical Center in El Paso after being shot in the head.

Police say that Rosales was in a red Jeep driven by Julia Clark along with Christopher Hernandez.

Hernandez told police that the group parked at Salopek Park, when a white Chrysler 300 pulled up behind them.

According to Hernandez, two people exited the vehicle with guns, and approached Hernandez in the front passenger seat demanding "everything he had."

Hernandez and a witness nearby told police another person dressed in black with a face covering and a gun joined the two people from the Chrysler.

Moments later, Hernandez told police he heard shots being fired.

According to court documents, Hernandez looked over to Clark who was slumped over in her seat and saw Rosales now in front of the Jeep and firing shots with his own gun toward the white Chrysler.

Police recovered two sets of bullet casings from the parking lot at Salopek Park. One set in front of the red Jeep matched the caliber of a gun Rosales was seen in pictures holding.

Investigators say that based on the location of the bullet casings in front of the red Jeep and the position of Clark and her head wound, that a round fire by Rosales was the one that hit Clark and resulted in her death.

When confronted by police, Rosales tried to flee but was detained.

Police say that Rosales later admitted to getting rid of firearm he used but did not say where.

Police also say that Hernandez was shot in the thigh during the exchange of gunfire.

It is unclear if any charges have been filed related to that injury.

ORIGINAL STORY (September 8, 2025): The Las Cruces Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Apolinar Rosales in connection to Thursday's shooting that resulted in the death of a young woman and serious injury to a man.

According to officials, the shooting shooting took place before 4:30 pm, on Thursday September 4, 2025, near Salopek Park.

Police officials say 19-year-old Julia Clark was shot at least once and was airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso. She died from her injuries on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man was also shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries, according to police.

Rosales was arrested Saturday evening and is charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing.

The Las Cruces Police Department is still investigation the shooting and says that at least one other individual is still outstanding.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call police at (575) 526-0795.

ORIGINAL STORY (September 4, 2025) -- Two people are injured after a shooting near Salopek Park in Las Cruces.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, the two people were involved in a shooting near the park, on Salopek Boulevard, around 4:30 p.m. today.

Courtesy: LCPD

"One victim was ground transported to a local hospital while a second victim was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso," Las Cruces Police posted on social media this afternoon. "Police have no information on their conditions."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575)-526-0795.