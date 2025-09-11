SWAT Team deploys chemical agent to get man to exit house, surrender

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff deputies arrested Edward Moore, 37, and charged him with aggravated assault and interference with an emergency request for assistance.

On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, deputies responded at 6:11 p.m. to a family violence call in far east El Paso County. When deputies arrived, the spoke with Moore's family member, who said that Moore had allegedly assaulted her. She advised that Moore was "possibly armed with a shotgun," according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also learned that Moore had an active protective order and two outstanding criminal warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials with the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies established a perimeter while Moore was inside of the house. Officials say Moore refused to surrender and the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiators responded. The SWAT Team ultimately deployed a chemical agent and Moore quickly left the house and surrendered.

Deputies booked Moore in the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond.