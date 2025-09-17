Motorcyclist killed on Zaragoza identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the 1400 block of Zaragoza Road on Monday afternoon as Anthony Jerome Harris, 34.

Special Traffic Investigators say that Harris was traveling south on Zaragoza "weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed." Investigators say Harris lost control and slid into the northbound lanes. He hit another car head on and died at the scene. Police say speed was a factor in this crash.

ORIGINAL STORY (September 15, 2025): The El Paso Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on N. Zaragoza Rd.

Lanes were shut down in both directions near George Dieter Dr. Monday afternoon as Special Traffic Investigators collected evidence on the scene. Police have not said when the crash will be cleared.

ABC-7 crews on the scene report traffic being diverted at Henry Brennan Dr. and Don Haskins Dr.

According to police and the El Paso Fire Department, the crash was reported at 1:39 p.m.