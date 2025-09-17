Dog shot while attacking two men in Central El Paso; 87-year-old in critical condition

Update (11:35 AM): An El Paso Police Department spokesperson says that at 8:37 a.m., police officers got reports of a man fighting a dog.

The spokesperson says a 53-year-old man was walking up the street when a dog, walking by itself, started to attack the man. The man jumped onto a car and called for help. An 87-year-old man came out to help and the dog started attacking him. Both men are in the hospital. The 87-year-old man is in critical condition. An 89-year-old man then fired a rifle at the dog. That man was not injured in this incident. The owner of the dog, a man in his 30s, was out trying to control the dog when officers arrived. An officer shot the dog upon arrival. The dog is now dead. El Paso Animal Services will be coming by to pick up the dog's body.

A 5-year veteran and 4-month veteran of the force were involved in the shooting.

The spokesperson described the dog as "a very large brown dog" that belonged to a person in the neighborhood. The spokesperson was not able to provide information about the dog's breed. The spokesperson says that investigators are still looking into whether charges need to be filed.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are on the 2600 block of Nations investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Officials say that the shooting happened near Nations and Louisiana in Central El Paso.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene of the shooting now.