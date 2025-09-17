Person of interest in Oklahoma double murder dies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials with the Reeves County Sheriff's Office say that Jeffrey Scott Baker, 35, the man wanted for killing his parents in Oklahoma, is dead. Baker was spotted in El Paso's Upper Valley earlier this week.

The Reeves County Sheriff's Office says its deputies found Baker walking on I-20 eastbound 16 miles from Toyah, Texas.

"As Deputies exited their patrol vehicles to identify the male subject, he ignored commands and immediately pulled out a gun and shot himself," the office explained. Officials called in the Texas Rangers to investigate as part of standard proceedure.

"Sheriff’s Deputies did not fire their weapons and no one else was injured during the incident," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained. "The stolen Toyota SUV was later recovered from the I-10/I-20 split area. It was later found that he had two loaded handguns in his possession unknown if used in the suspected murders in Oklahoma."

ORIGINAL STORY (September 16, 2025): A person of interest in a double homicide case out of Oklahoma was spotted in El Paso's Upper Valley, according to a post on the Texas Department of Public Safety - West Texas Region's Facebook page.

Jeffery Scott Baker, 35, from Clayton, Oklahoma was reportedly last seen at the Dollar General on Upper Valley Rd. near Artcraft Rd., according to the post late Monday night.

Officials describe Baker as 180 lbs and 6’0” tall with hazel eyes.

Baker is considered armed and dangerous. Officials warn to not approach him.

DPS officials state Baker is wanted in connection to a double murder in Clayton, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Baker's parents were found dead during a welfare check on Thursday, Sept 11. Officials state the victims' injuries are consistent with homicide.

OSBI officials warn Baker could be driving the victims’ car, a gray 2013 Dodge Caravan, with a license plate number of MPU 474.

If you see Baker, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You may also contact the local El Paso - DPS Criminal Investigations Division at (915) 849-4080.