Video: Man arrested after allegedly running from deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man became emotional during his arrest after leading deputies on a chase. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the body cam footage today.

Deputies were dispatched to a possible burglary near John Christopher Drive in the far east, not far from Montana. The sheriff's office says 34-year-old Daniel Dennis matched the description, and he has outstanding warrants.

Officials say Dennis ran away as deputies attempted to arrest him. A search revealed Dennis was allegedly in possession of meth, officials say. Deputies also accuse Dennis of property damage and being in possession of stolen items from the victim's residence.

Dennis was booked into jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, theft, and criminal mischief.