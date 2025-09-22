Beth El Bible Church says woman left message about Charlie Kirk, set fire outside church

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marynka Marquez, 35, is charged with Arson Intended to Damage a Place of Worship after El Paso Police say that she set a bag on fire outside of Beth El Bible Church.

Marquez, a Denton, Texas resident, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond on September 18, 2025.

Marynka Marquez (Courtesy: EPPD)

The alleged arson happened on September 17, 2025 at Beth El Bible Church, located on Montana Avenue.

"When police arrived, the investigation revealed that a woman had gone to the church, placed a large bag against the outside wall of the church, set it on fire, and then fled the scene," police officials say. "Fortunately, the pastor was leaving the church when he spotted the fire and quickly put it out."

An image of the contents of the bag, sent to ABC-7 by church officials (Courtesy: Beth El Bible Church)

Police say the bag contained a paper plate with hateful language written in marker. James Reidland, Beth El Bible Church's building manager, sent photos of the plate to ABC-7. Reidland told ABC-7 that the message referred to Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was killed during an event at a college in Utah earlier this month. Beth El Bible Church held a vigil for Kirk on September 18. The church advertised the vigil on social media several days in advance.

An image of the plate discovered inside of the bag (Courtesy: Beth El Bible Church)

The fire marshal and the El Paso Police Department Special Investigation Unit investigated the arson.