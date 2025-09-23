Pedestrian hit, traffic backup on US-54 at Fred Wilson

Update (6:04 PM): Special Traffic Investigators are now looking into the crash. El Paso Police officials say that a pedestrian was hit.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of US-54 at Fred Wilson.

One person suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened before 4:30 p.m. today. El Paso Fire Department officials say emergency crews rushed the injured person to the hospital.

Courtesy: TXDOT

The northbound lanes are also experiencing a back up. Find an alternate route here.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene now.