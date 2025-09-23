Man arrested in Alabama, charged with murder that happened outside Dyer St. bar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just announced that Terrence Mathews, 38, was arrested in Alabama for the murder of Damian Arce.

Arce was shot and killed in the parking lot of a bar on the 4800 block of Dyer Street in the early morning hours of June 1, 2025, according to police officials.

Terrence Mathews (Courtesy: EPPD)

El Paso officials had a warrant out for Mathews' arrest. Law enforcement officers in Alabama arrested him, and he was extradited and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on September 22, 2025. He was booked on a $1 million bond.

"The initial investigation revealed that the victim was involved in an altercation with another male and for unknown reasons, was shot," a spokesperson for the police department explained in June. "The shooter fled the scene shortly after."