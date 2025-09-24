Skip to Content
Socorro Police arrest man wanted for stalking

Socorro Police Department
Published 1:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police Department officers arrested Donnell Laron Jones, 39, on a warrant for stalking.

The officers booked Jones in the El Paso County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

A spokesperson for the Socorro Police Department says that the warrant stems from multiple incidents. Officials say Jones allegedly contacted and threatened the victim multiple times despite warnings to cease all communication.

"Investigators documented thousands of unwanted calls and messages, along with threats of violence, which ultimately led to the issuance of the warrant," the spokesperson explained.

