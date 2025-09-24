Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Socorro police say wanted man tried hiding from officers inside house wall

Socorro Police Department
By
New
Published 1:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police arrested a man wanted for Assault Family Violence and Evading Arrest/Detention on September 17, 2025.

While officers were looking for Francisco Jahir Silva, 39, on Maxine Drive in Socorro, they saw Silva allegedly pull a woman out of a house and "physically assault her," a police department spokesperson said.

"Officers immediately intervened, but the suspect fled back into his residence and barricaded himself inside," the spokesperson explained.

When officers eventually entered the house, they found Silva hiding inside one of the walls. Officers detained Silva and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $8,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.