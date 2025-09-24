Socorro police say wanted man tried hiding from officers inside house wall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police arrested a man wanted for Assault Family Violence and Evading Arrest/Detention on September 17, 2025.

While officers were looking for Francisco Jahir Silva, 39, on Maxine Drive in Socorro, they saw Silva allegedly pull a woman out of a house and "physically assault her," a police department spokesperson said.

"Officers immediately intervened, but the suspect fled back into his residence and barricaded himself inside," the spokesperson explained.

When officers eventually entered the house, they found Silva hiding inside one of the walls. Officers detained Silva and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $8,000 bond.