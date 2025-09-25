Man arrested in Canutillo for allegedly brandishing a gun

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff deputies arrested Samuel Jeremiah Romero, 32, and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of disorderly conduct.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The deputies arrested Romero at the intersection of Doniphan Drive and Los Mochis Avenue in Canutillo. A man told the deputies that Romero had allegedly been following him with a gun and yelling profanities. The man said he saw Romero allegedly load a magazine into the gun.

Deputies booked Romero into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $15,000 bond. Officials say this happened on September 24, 2025.