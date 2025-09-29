El Paso woman killed in Las Cruces after being hit on I-10

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- New Mexico State Police have identified 27-year-old April Preciado as the woman who was killed in Las Cruces after being hit by a vehicle on I-10.

Preciado was killed early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. after being struck by a FedEx vehicle, according to New Mexico State Police.

Officials say that they responded to a call involving a "vehicle vs pedestrian" on I-10 East near mile marker 136.

According to New Mexico State Police, the FedEx vehicle was traveling eastbound when it struck Preciado who was walking in the middle of the lanes.

The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Preciado dead on scene, New Mexico State Police says.

Officials also said that the driver of the FedEx vehicle was uninjured and the incident is still under investigation.