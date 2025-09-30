Third-party investigation launched after death of El Paso ISD student killed on US-54

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson for the El Paso Independent School District confirms that a third-party is investigating the events leading up to the death of Joseph Nathaniel Caraballo.

Caraballo was hit by a car and killed on US-54 at Fred Wilson on September 23, 2025.

El Paso ISD confirmed that Caraballo was a student with the district.

The district spokesperson did not release details of the third-party investigation.

Update (September 24, 2025): El Paso Police just identified the pedestrian killed on US-54 yesterday as Joseph Nathaniel Caraballo, 14. El Paso ISD officials confirm that Caraballo was a student in the district.

Special Traffic Investigators say that Caraballo was seen running west across the northbound lanes of US-54. Investigators say he then crossed the barrier and ran north along the southbound lanes. Officials say he ran into the path of a 4-Runner that was traveling south. Investigators say that the driver tried to avoid hitting Caraballo, but was unable to do so. Multiple people nearby tried to render aid, but Caraballo died at the hospital.

El Paso ISD released a statement addressing Caraballo's death. The district says that it is providing counseling and support for students and staff. Read the district's full statement below:

"We are devasted to confirm that the individual who passed away as the result of the incident on U-S-54 , on Tuesday September 23, was one of our students, Joseph Nathanial Caraballo.

The El Paso ISD family is in mourning, and we have counseling and support services available for our students and staff.

We are working closely with El Paso PD, who are the investigative authority on the incident. We request that everyone be respectful of the family and those impacted and please keep them in your prayers." El Paso ISD

Update (6:04 PM): Special Traffic Investigators are now looking into the crash. El Paso Police officials say that a pedestrian was hit.

ORIGINAL STORY (September 23, 2025): A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of US-54 at Fred Wilson.

One person suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened before 4:30 p.m. today. El Paso Fire Department officials say emergency crews rushed the injured person to the hospital.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene now.