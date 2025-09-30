Fabens man charged with animal cruelty

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Adrian Solis, 45, and charged him with two counts of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. Solis was booked into jail on a $7,500 bond.

Deputies found two pit bulls in Solis' backyard in Fabens. Officials say the dogs were suffering from severe neglect, were severely malnourished, and were infested with ticks.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

"The backyard was found in deplorable condition, littered with feces, lacking adequate shelter or shade, and without food or water," a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office explained. "The animals had been left exposed to the elements without care."

Officials say Solis had made no attempt to surrender the dog or provide proper care for them.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

"With assistance from the Animal Welfare Department, both dogs were safely rescued and transported for immediate veterinary treatment," the spokesperson said.