Bloods gang member from El Paso added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS just added El Pasoan Elijah Turner Reyes, 24, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 cash reward for information leading to Reyes' arrest.

Reyes has been wanted for murder since May 22, 2025. Warrants were issued out of El Paso County on June 16, 2025, for allegedly failing to appear in court for prior charges, including assaulting a pregnant woman. Reyes has a prior conviction for aggravated robbery in 2019, Texas DPS officials say. He got out of jail in January 2024.

"Reyes is a confirmed member of the Piru (Bloods) gang," Texas DPS says. "Reyes is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has numerous tattoos including an ‘X’ below his left eye, the word ‘Omerta’ on his left temple, the letter ‘P’ next to his right eye, lips on the right side of his neck, the number ‘16’ on right side of his neck, three crosses on his chest, a Glock logo on top of his right hand, the number ‘387’ on his right bicep and the word ‘Killa’ on his right wrist, along with others on his arms and legs."

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).