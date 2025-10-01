Skip to Content
Man charged with aggravated assault after Central El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Alan Guillermo Torres, 29, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Newman Street in Central El Paso Tuesday. They had received reports of shots fired. Later, the officers were alerted that a victim had been taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers then obtained a warrant for Torres and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility without bond.

