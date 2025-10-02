Man accused of causing train crash while U-turning his SUV

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Alexis Reyes, 26, after officials say he tried to U-turn in an undesignated railroad crossing and allegedly caused a crash.

Last night, deputies were dispatched to the 18600 block of Alameda Avenue. When they arrived, the deputies saw an SUV had been hit by a train. The damage to the train was estimated at $4,500, officials say.

Deputies took Reyes into custody and charged him with Collision Involving Damage to Vehicle. He was booked into jail on a $1,000 bond.