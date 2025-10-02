Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Man accused of causing train crash while U-turning his SUV

EPCSO
By
New
Published 6:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Alexis Reyes, 26, after officials say he tried to U-turn in an undesignated railroad crossing and allegedly caused a crash.

Last night, deputies were dispatched to the 18600 block of Alameda Avenue. When they arrived, the deputies saw an SUV had been hit by a train. The damage to the train was estimated at $4,500, officials say.

Deputies took Reyes into custody and charged him with Collision Involving Damage to Vehicle. He was booked into jail on a $1,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.