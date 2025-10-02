Man charged with DWI after crash in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Isaiah Gomez, 23, and charged him with DWI, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, two counts of Harassment of a Public Servant, and Assault on a Peace Officer.

Deputies booked Gomez into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $22,500 bond.

Deputies arrested Gomez on September 29, 2025 in Canutillo after a crash on De Alva Drive. Witnesses told deputies that Gomez had jumped a wall and ran into the nearby desert.

When deputies found Gomez, he allegedly put up a fight as they were trying to arrest him, officials say.