Principal of Hueco Elementary charged with allegedly injuring person





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Greg Hatch, the principal of Hueco Elementary School, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Records show that Hatch was booked into jail and posted a $5,000 surety bond the same day.

A spokesperson for the Socorro Independent School District confirmed to ABC-7 that Hatch is the principal of Hueco Elementary School, which is located on Old Hueco Tanks Road in Socorro.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Hatch’s arrest.



