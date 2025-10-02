Pursuit starts in El Paso, ends in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A multi-agency car chase led law enforcement from El Paso all the way up to North Las Cruces. A video going viral on social media shows the chase when it was here in El Paso.

Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers were chasing the driver of the.

SUV and New Mexico State Police actually helped with the pursuit and Las Cruces police say they helped track down the suspect who got out of the SUV.

ABC-7 is still working right now to learn what led to this chase. We will let you know on air and online as soon as we know more.