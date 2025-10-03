Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Man charged with arson after dog dies in apartment fire

City of El Paso
By
Published 4:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Manuel Cardona, 38, after a fire that reportedly killed a dog. The fire happened at the Marmolejo Apartment Complex located at the 600 block of North Carolina Street on Thursday.

Firefighters were called out to the apartment on reports of a structure fire. The El Paso Fire Marshal's Office, in collaboration with El Paso Police, charged Cardona with arson of habitation, assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, harassment of a public servant.

One dog was killed in the fire. Officials have not yet released details of what led up to the alleged arson.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.