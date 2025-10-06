Stray bullets hit home in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Families living along the open desert in Santa Teresa say gunfire has become a weekend routine — and one homeowner told ABC-7 his house has been struck by bullets twice in a year.

ABC-7 spoke with a homeowner who says his family does not feel safe. He told ABC-7 he and his family hear gunfire almost every weekend, and one of those bullets recently struck his home. A security camera from the home captured ten shots during a recent late-night incident; the tenth round hit the house. The homeowner says the most frightening part is how close his family was to the spot where it landed.

“Hopefully it doesn’t hit a family — because we’re usually back here. This is where we do our cookouts,” he said.

“It’s common sense — the homes are getting closer as it is, so it’s only going to get worse. We can stop this already.”

Residents say the shots come from people firing weapons in the open desert behind the neighborhood. ABC-7 is not naming the street to protect privacy.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff's public information officers say the department is meeting with the Sunland Park City manager today to address ongoing safety concerns. They expect to have more information to share after that discussion.

•County Commissioner Gloria Gamero: In a statement to ABC-7, Gamero called the situation “horrible and scary,” saying people going onto private property near the wall to target shoot are putting homeowners, Jetport staff, and aircraft owners in danger. He said officials from the City of Sunland Park and DASO are meeting to address the issue and that county staff are working on solutions.

Families told ABC-7 they’re keeping children indoors avoiding backyards on weekends, and logging each incident with videos and timestamps. Several have reported gunfire to authorities.