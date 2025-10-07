Socorro police charge man with arson

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police arrested Robert Cortez, Jr., 50, and charged him with arson.

A spokesperson for the police department says that officers were called out to the area of Horizon Boulevard and East Burt Road last night.

When the officers arrived, a witness said she watched as Cortez allegedly set fires along Horizon Boulevard. When she put out one of the fires, the witness said that Cortez allegedly "made an obscene gesture toward her and then proceeded to ignite three additional fires," according to the spokesperson.

The Socorro Fire Department put out the fires. Police found Cortez allegedly carrying a torch lighter soon after. Officers booked Cortez into jail on a $3,000 bond.