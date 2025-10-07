One migrant dead, four injured after human smugglers abandoned group in storm drain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol officials say that agents found nine migrants left abandoned in a storm drain for six hours. The migrants had been left there by human smugglers, officials say.

One migrant was found unresponsive and died. Emergency crews rushed four people to the hospital.

First responders were called out to the scene just before 3:30 this morning.

Border Patrol El Paso Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar released the following statement: