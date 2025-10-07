One migrant dead, four injured after human smugglers abandoned group in storm drain
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol officials say that agents found nine migrants left abandoned in a storm drain for six hours. The migrants had been left there by human smugglers, officials say.
One migrant was found unresponsive and died. Emergency crews rushed four people to the hospital.
First responders were called out to the scene just before 3:30 this morning.
Border Patrol El Paso Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar released the following statement:
“Earlier today, U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered nine illegal aliens who were left abandoned in a storm drain near El Paso, Texas, for six hours by human smugglers. One illegal alien was unresponsive at the time of the encounter and ultimately succumbed to environmental conditions, while four others were transported to local area hospitals for treatment. This cruel and dangerous trend of using storm sewers has been employed by criminal groups for many years, leading to injuries and death. Human smugglers don’t care about you. They will take your money, abandon you, and leave you to die in a storm sewer. The only safe way to enter the U.S. is legally.”
