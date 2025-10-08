Pedestrian disregarded crosswalk signal before he was hit and killed on Zaragoza, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed on Zaragoza on Saturday as Luis Francisco Salcido, 22.

Special Traffic Investigators say Salcido was walking against the do not cross sign at the crosswalk. A car was going through the intersection of Zaragoza and Sun Fire and hit Salcido. Salcido died at the hospital, police officials say.

Police have identified the other driver, but have not said whether the driver could face any charges. Police ask anyone with information to reach out to them at (915)-832-4400 or to Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915)-566-8477.

Police say the main contributing factor to the crash is having a pedestrian in the roadway.

ORIGINAL STORY (October 4, 2025): One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

El Paso Police say it happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Zaragoza Rd and Sun Fire Blvd.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene looking into the details of the crash.

We will share updates as more information becomes available.